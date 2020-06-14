Apartment List
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
900 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Pawnee Trl
1101 Pawnee Trail, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
Studio apartment for rent at 1101 S. Pawnee Trail in the beautiful and well established neighborhood of Indian Hills. Only 14 minutes from Toyota and 6 minutes from Georgetown College.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
8 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments is conveniently located off of Alexandria Drive near Versailles Rd.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
$
Cardinal Valley
10 Units Available
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
Caballo Crossing we are conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, and minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
250 Martin Luther King
250 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Modern condo close to Hospital, UK, Downtown, Target, and much more. Open concept, high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious living room this place has it all.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
418 Granard Ave Apt 101
418 Granard Avenue, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
840 sqft
Very nice, recently renovated 1 BR/1 BA duplex. New appliances and kitchen, freshly painted walls, and full basement with lots of storage. Convenient to New Circle Rd and downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
261 Lyndhurst PL - 106
261 Lyndhurst Place, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
467 sqft
Fantastic location, walkscore 91, Wifi included! .Save in many ways here, with no need for car save $ and short walk to most everything save time. 1.5 blocks walk to UK, 3 blocks to the center of Lex.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
1750 McCullough Dr #40
1750 Mccullough Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$660
800 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Lexington
1 Unit Available
258 E Second
258 East 2nd Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
Picture perfect apartment close to everything that downtown has to offer. Newly built in 2018 with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, washer/dryer hook-ups in the unit, ready for occupancy July 1st!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
247 N Broadway
247 North Broadway, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Absolutely stunning remodeled condo in the heart of Downtown Lexington! The original ballroom to the historic Tilford House, this rarity features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with original fireplaces, 14' ceilings, crown moldings, floor to ceiling

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
650 S Mill Street
650 South Mill Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
582 sqft
AVAILABLE in April 2020: Great 1st FLOOR condo with a patio and courtyard. Owners/Tenants love being on the first floor for easy access in and out of the building. Perfect space to make your own with all appliances including washer/dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
University of Kentucky
1 Unit Available
222 Bolivar
222 Bolivar Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,299
Dream location for students and young professionals. Reclaimed warehouse with some of the original features intact. High ceilings, skylights, maple hardwoods, whirlpool tub are just a few of the features that make this property so desirable.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
220 Cedar Street
220 Cedar Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Parking is included!! Spacious 1 bedroom condo located on the desirable 1st floor Cedar St. corridor of Center Court, walking out to a courtyard. Great floor plan with study nook. Includes all appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Kees Road
1132 Kees Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$475
This one bedroom, 1 full bath property is located minutes from Downtown Lexington, New Circle and I-75. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. On site laundry available. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenants pay E,W,G. 24/7 maintenance included.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
535 S Upper Street
535 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
869 sqft
You're going to love it! This open floor plan packs a punch with its modern industrial yet chic style of architecture.

