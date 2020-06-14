/
1 bedroom apartments
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
900 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Pawnee Trl
1101 Pawnee Trail, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
Studio apartment for rent at 1101 S. Pawnee Trail in the beautiful and well established neighborhood of Indian Hills. Only 14 minutes from Toyota and 6 minutes from Georgetown College.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
8 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments is conveniently located off of Alexandria Drive near Versailles Rd.
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
Cardinal Valley
10 Units Available
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
Caballo Crossing we are conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, and minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
250 Martin Luther King
250 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Modern condo close to Hospital, UK, Downtown, Target, and much more. Open concept, high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious living room this place has it all.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
418 Granard Ave Apt 101
418 Granard Avenue, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
840 sqft
Very nice, recently renovated 1 BR/1 BA duplex. New appliances and kitchen, freshly painted walls, and full basement with lots of storage. Convenient to New Circle Rd and downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
261 Lyndhurst PL - 106
261 Lyndhurst Place, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
467 sqft
Fantastic location, walkscore 91, Wifi included! .Save in many ways here, with no need for car save $ and short walk to most everything save time. 1.5 blocks walk to UK, 3 blocks to the center of Lex.
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
1750 McCullough Dr #40
1750 Mccullough Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$660
800 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Lexington
1 Unit Available
258 E Second
258 East 2nd Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
Picture perfect apartment close to everything that downtown has to offer. Newly built in 2018 with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, washer/dryer hook-ups in the unit, ready for occupancy July 1st!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
247 N Broadway
247 North Broadway, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Absolutely stunning remodeled condo in the heart of Downtown Lexington! The original ballroom to the historic Tilford House, this rarity features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with original fireplaces, 14' ceilings, crown moldings, floor to ceiling
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
650 S Mill Street
650 South Mill Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
582 sqft
AVAILABLE in April 2020: Great 1st FLOOR condo with a patio and courtyard. Owners/Tenants love being on the first floor for easy access in and out of the building. Perfect space to make your own with all appliances including washer/dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
University of Kentucky
1 Unit Available
222 Bolivar
222 Bolivar Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,299
Dream location for students and young professionals. Reclaimed warehouse with some of the original features intact. High ceilings, skylights, maple hardwoods, whirlpool tub are just a few of the features that make this property so desirable.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
220 Cedar Street
220 Cedar Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Parking is included!! Spacious 1 bedroom condo located on the desirable 1st floor Cedar St. corridor of Center Court, walking out to a courtyard. Great floor plan with study nook. Includes all appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Kees Road
1132 Kees Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$475
This one bedroom, 1 full bath property is located minutes from Downtown Lexington, New Circle and I-75. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. On site laundry available. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenants pay E,W,G. 24/7 maintenance included.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
535 S Upper Street
535 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
869 sqft
You're going to love it! This open floor plan packs a punch with its modern industrial yet chic style of architecture.
