scott county
Last updated July 23 2020
156 Apartments for rent in Scott County, KY
1 of 34
Last updated July 23
13 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$835
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1369 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
1 of 43
Last updated July 23
7 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$785
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$885
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.
1 of 33
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
100 Lankford
100 Lankford Drive, Georgetown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath property won't last long! This ranch style home is move in ready and features vinyl floors throughout and neutral paint throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
607 Bourbon Street
607 Bourbon Street, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Located in the heart of Georgetown. Conveniently located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, highway access, Georgetown College and Toyota! This beautiful ranch features: *3 Bedroom Ranch *1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
117 Pony Place
117 Pony Place, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 117 Pony Place in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
116 Copperfield Lane
116 Copperfield Lane, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Value and Convenience. The moment you pull into the driveway of this 3BR, 2BA ranch you get that at home feel. The well-manicured front yard is draped with a canopy of mature trees.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
311 N Hamilton
311 North Hamilton Street, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
Cute upstairs one bedroom apartment in historic home with convenient downtown location. New paint, laminate, carpet, and appliances. Washer & dryer included. Available for occupancy on August 15th.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
143 Mcintosh Park
143 Mcintosh Park, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Newer home. Ranch. Walk to Toyota. Open floor plan with large living areas, separate laundry room, butlers pantry,granite counters, hardwood laminate floors,ceiling fans,wood burning fireplace and stainless appliances. 3 beds with 2 full baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
130 Sutton Place Boulevard
130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1101 Pawnee Trl
1101 Pawnee Trail, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
Studio apartment for rent at 1101 S. Pawnee Trail in the beautiful and well established neighborhood of Indian Hills. Only 14 minutes from Toyota and 6 minutes from Georgetown College.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
102 Northern Pintail
102 Northern Pintail Court, Franklin County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Home is in a super neighborhood, close to shopping, parks, schools. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room, Kitchen, Laundry Room and a 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
673 Estrella Drive
673 Estrella Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
This 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1 car garage. All electric. Call or text for showing. Please follow CDC recommendations. If mask is not worn, property won't be shown.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
201 Palmer Drive
201 Palmer Drive, Franklin County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in Duckers subdivision off of US 421. Tenants pay electric and water separate.
1 of 88
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2790 Mable Lane
2790 Mable Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Luxury, Low-Maintenance 2000 sq. ft. all brick townhome. 2 BR/ 2 full BA/2 1/2 BA w/ a private office in the basement. Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the low-maintenance living w/ beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the first floor.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
336 Silver Creek
336 Silver Creek Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Gorgeous Single Family Ranch! Master bedroom features ensuite, garden tub and walk in closet.. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen with dining area includes refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
144 Carriage Lane
144 Carriage Lane, Midway, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Midway Beauty! This home is all you've been looking for. A 2-story home on a corner lot with lots of room on nearly half acre lot .
1 of 11
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2500 Milsom Lane
2500 Milson Lane, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful home in the Coventry Subdivision!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 car Garage nice backyard...
1 of 23
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2912 Masters View Road
2912 Masters View Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath homme in Masterson Station. This home is like new and in excellant condition! Goregeus new flooring throughout, large deck and a 2 car attached garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2209 Walcot
2209 Walcot Way, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, fenced in back yard. All electric.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2829 Burnt Mill
2829 Burnt Mill Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
This beautiful house features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a second floor laundry, a gorgeous over sized back yard with a newly installed deck perfect for entertaining, family time or just a place to taking in some fresh air.
1 of 49
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2758 Sandersville Road
2758 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for its first tenant! The first floor features an open concept living room/ kitchen with back deck that is perfect for entertaining.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
2250 Spurr Road
2250 Spurr Road, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Offering half off first month rent!!! New Construction Home in the Coventry Subdivision!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage nice back yard. Completion Date 12/31/2019
1 of 17
Last updated March 23
1 Unit Available
165 Robinson Way
165 Robinson Way, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
This is your chance to Rent a brand new home in Masterson Station! New Construction! Features include 4 spacious bedroom, wood flooring, tile, stainless appliances, large open living space, separate laundry room and much much more!
1 of 39
Last updated July 24
1 Unit Available
660 Estrella Drive
660 Estrella Drive, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Talk about space! The main level features: kitchen with island, dining area and family room. A spacious master bedroom has an attached ensuite with two walk in closets.
Some of the colleges located in the Scott County area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, University of Kentucky, Gateway Community and Technical College, and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cincinnati, Lexington, Florence, Georgetown, and Covington have apartments for rent.
