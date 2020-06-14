30 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1369 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
130 Sutton Place Boulevard
130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
122 W Showalter Drive
122 West Showalter Drive, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available now in Bradford Place! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home. Open floor plan, Newer carpet, Washer and Dryer included! 2 car attached garage, Large fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2920 Sullivan Trace
2920 Sullivans Trace, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Adorable Spacious ranch with open floor plan. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Two full baths and 3 Large bedrooms. Large back yard. Cute, newer neighborhood. $300 pet fee, no additional rent and no restricted breeds. No Section 8.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1965 Drummond Drive
1965 Drummond Dr, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice home in the Coventry subdivision!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage with nice backyard!!! Has stainless steel appliances with hardwood floors. A MUST SEE.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
250 Martin Luther King
250 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Modern condo close to Hospital, UK, Downtown, Target, and much more. Open concept, high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious living room this place has it all.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
425 Park View Ave.
425 Park View Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1087 sqft
425 Park View Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cardinal Valley
1 Unit Available
1877 Dunkirk Dr
1877 Dunkirk Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1056 sqft
This newly remodeled home features a fully fenced backyard as well as an oversized, 1 car detached garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Suburb
1 Unit Available
525 W Main Street
525 West Main Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished rental in heart of downtown This 2BD/2BA open condo is located directly across the street from Rupp Arena, Heritage Hall (New Lexington Convention Center being Built).

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
240 White Oak Trace
240 White Oak Trace, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available now! Large three bedroom and two bath home with nice open plan and attached 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Lexington
1 Unit Available
121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard
121 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity right in the center of downtown.

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Masterson Station
1 Unit Available
2790 Mable Lane
2790 Mable Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Luxury, Low-Maintenance 2000 sq. ft. all brick townhome. 2 BR/ 2 full BA/2 1/2 BA w/ a private office in the basement. Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the low-maintenance living w/ beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the first floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
512 Maryland Avenue
512 Maryland Ave, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Downtown chic townhome in the heart of the active Jefferson St. corridor. Tall ceilings, hardwood floors, huge kitchen island with gorgeous quartz countertops and three, generous sized en-suite bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
257 S Limestone
257 South Limestone, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
AVAILABLE NOW: Beautiful condo located at 257 S. Limestone or also known as Kimball House Square. This is an older home that was converted into two condos. Unit 201 is the upstairs condo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
650 S Mill Street
650 South Mill Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE in April 2020: Great 1st FLOOR condo with a patio and courtyard. Owners/Tenants love being on the first floor for easy access in and out of the building. Perfect space to make your own with all appliances including washer/dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
220 Cedar Street
220 Cedar Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parking is included!! Spacious 1 bedroom condo located on the desirable 1st floor Cedar St. corridor of Center Court, walking out to a courtyard. Great floor plan with study nook. Includes all appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Masterson Station
1 Unit Available
2736 Hayden Park Lane
2736 Hayden Park Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with a one car garage. Conveniently tucked away in Masterson Station - you can be in Georgetown, Frankfort or anywhere in Lexington quickly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2504 Guildhall
2504 Guildhall Ln, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Masterson Station
1 Unit Available
2916 Sandersville Road
2916 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Executive Leasing at its finest. This majestic ranch on a finished walk out basement features, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, tile flooring, carpet and wood laminate flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2200 Walcot Way
2200 Walcot Way, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
Available 3/23/20. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house on a corner lot. Has LVT flooring and stainless steel appliances. Lawn care is included, pets allowed, and all electric. Call today for your private showing.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Meadows-Loudon
1 Unit Available
934 Marcellus Drive
934 Marcellus Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
672 sqft
!!!NEW LISTING ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOME!!! - Come check out our newly remodeled 2 bedroom house.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Ohio-Chestnut Street
1 Unit Available
445 Elm Tree Lane
445 Elm Tree Lane, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
445 Elm Tree Lane - Fully renovated. All new carpet and flooring, new appliances and kitchen. Off street parking. Huge fenced yard. New HVAC. 3 Bed 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cardinal Valley
1 Unit Available
275 Liverpool Road
275 Liverpool Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Ranch Bedford Stone house with 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath. 1 car detach garage. Info provided to be confirmed by renter. Please verify school assignments.
City Guide for Georgetown, KY

Welcome to Georgetown, your new home in old Kentucky! This small city has changed a lot for the better in the last few decades. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!

Georgetown is located about 15 minutes from Lexington in the northern part of the state. Though its founding dates back to the late 18th century, the city didn’t really see population growth until the 1980s. By the early 1990s, the population had nearly doubled.

Georgetown has tons of new construction and plenty of shopping in box stores and local spots located in the quaint and incredibly walkable downtown area.

Georgetown also has a diverse rental market with everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. The low cost of living also makes finding cheap apartments a snap!

While the city center has great entertainment options, you won’t find too much in terms of rentals. The neighborhood known as Indian Hills have some great apartments for rent in small developments, as well as a handful of rental homes. Quail Run Drive, located just northwest of the city center, is a great area with a particularly high concentration of apartments. Two bedroom rental properties in the city center, Indian Hill, and around Quail Run Drive generally range from $550-750.

The south side of town has seen a lot of new construction in recent decades. In this area you’ll find townhomes and condominiums for rent with tons of great amenities (gym, swimming pool, clubhouse, etc.). Living in this area will also put you in close proximity to Lexington. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $650-850.

In the northern portion of town, there’s been a bit of new development similar to the construction in the south. However, the farther north you go, the more rural neighborhoods will feel. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $600-800.

Settle in and enjoy all that this bustling little Kentucky city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Georgetown, KY

Georgetown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

