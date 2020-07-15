/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$945
1134 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 28 at 02:01 PM
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
1 of 88
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2790 Mable Lane
2790 Mable Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Luxury, Low-Maintenance 2000 sq. ft. all brick townhome. 2 BR/ 2 full BA/2 1/2 BA w/ a private office in the basement. Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the low-maintenance living w/ beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the first floor.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Gratz Park
200 W Second Street
200 West Second Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
The Lofts @ Gratz Park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Pointe Neighbors
324 Turfway Drive
324 Turfway Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
North Pointe - Welcome home to this cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has w/d hook ups and kitchen with appliances, central air and gas heat. Gas heat and central air. NO pets. No smoking. No section 8 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783394)
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Upper Street
222 Midland
222 Midland Ave, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Modern town home living, near shopping, dining, and parks!!! High end finishes, stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer included, private patio, granite counter tops, eat in kitchen, no exterior maintenance.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
350 E Seventh Street
350 East 7th Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Beautifully renovated bungalow. Modern touches throughout such as bluetooth in wall stereo system, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, W/D Included, open floor plan, 12 ft ceilings and a unique use of textures both inside and outside.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic South Hill
275 S Limestone Street
275 South Limestone, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
This top floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment features carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator and range. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hookup. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
350 E Short Street
350 East Short Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 4th floor condo facing interior courtyard and Main St. All electric. Rent includes water, trash removal and a covered parking space in secure garage. All appliances including stackable washer/dryer included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Suburb
525 W Main Street
525 West Main Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Fully furnished rental in heart of downtown This 2BD/2BA open condo is located directly across the street from Rupp Arena, Heritage Hall (New Lexington Convention Center being Built).
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic South Hill
257 S Limestone
257 South Limestone, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
AVAILABLE NOW: Beautiful condo located at 257 S. Limestone or also known as Kimball House Square. This is an older home that was converted into two condos. Unit 201 is the upstairs condo.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2736 Hayden Park Lane
2736 Hayden Park Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with a one car garage. Conveniently tucked away in Masterson Station - you can be in Georgetown, Frankfort or anywhere in Lexington quickly.
