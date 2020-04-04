All apartments in Elizabethtown
Find more places like 710 Summerfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elizabethtown, KY
/
710 Summerfield Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

710 Summerfield Dr

710 Summerfield Drive · (270) 300-8847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elizabethtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

710 Summerfield Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available March 15th, call today to schedule your viewing of this very well maintained home is located in the Elizabethtown Independent School System, with 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, first floor Master bedroom, 2 bedrooms upstairs with a bonus loft area (great for office/playroom/sitting area) Large eat in kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops, sliding glass doors that lead to the 10x12 deck, full finished walk out basement perfect for entertaining with a custom built bar for entertaining. Large 2 car garage and laundry room on the main level off the kitchen. Easy access to all shopping and dining options Elizabethtown has to offer, as well as easy access to I-65 and Patriot Parkway for easy commute to Fort Knox.

(RLNE5529377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Summerfield Dr have any available units?
710 Summerfield Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 Summerfield Dr have?
Some of 710 Summerfield Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Summerfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
710 Summerfield Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Summerfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 710 Summerfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabethtown.
Does 710 Summerfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 710 Summerfield Dr does offer parking.
Does 710 Summerfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Summerfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Summerfield Dr have a pool?
No, 710 Summerfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 710 Summerfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 710 Summerfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Summerfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Summerfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Summerfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 710 Summerfield Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 710 Summerfield Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elizabethtown 3 BedroomsElizabethtown Apartments with Balcony
Elizabethtown Apartments with ParkingElizabethtown Dog Friendly Apartments
Elizabethtown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYBowling Green, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, IN
Shelbyville, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KY
Shively, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Western Kentucky University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity