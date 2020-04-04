710 Summerfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available March 15th, call today to schedule your viewing of this very well maintained home is located in the Elizabethtown Independent School System, with 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, first floor Master bedroom, 2 bedrooms upstairs with a bonus loft area (great for office/playroom/sitting area) Large eat in kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops, sliding glass doors that lead to the 10x12 deck, full finished walk out basement perfect for entertaining with a custom built bar for entertaining. Large 2 car garage and laundry room on the main level off the kitchen. Easy access to all shopping and dining options Elizabethtown has to offer, as well as easy access to I-65 and Patriot Parkway for easy commute to Fort Knox.



(RLNE5529377)