hardin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:15 AM
38 Apartments for rent in Hardin County, KY📍
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1060 Hutcherson Lane
1060 Hutcherson Lane, Hardin County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1747 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1060 Hutcherson Lane in Hardin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
430 Knox Blvd.
430 Knox Ave, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3401 sqft
430 Knox Blvd. Available 09/01/20 430 Knox Blvd. - Spacious well maintained home with an amazing layout. Large well equipped kitchen with granite counter tops.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1298 Crume Road
1298 Crume Rd, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
- (RLNE5905899)
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
171 Byerly Blvd
171 Byerly Boulevard, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Call today to schedule your viewing of this lovely home! Property has many recent updates to include new flooring, light fixtures, countertops, etc.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
436 Woodcreek Dr Apt 7
436 Woodcreek Dr, Radcliff, KY
1 Bedroom
$400
This one bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor. Property has washer and dryer hookups in the unit, as well as dishwasher, fridge and stove. (RLNE5249438)
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Ashton Walk
122 Ashton Walk, Radcliff, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,329
1735 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to Interstate, shopping, Ft Knox and all Amenities. This home offers hardwood floors, maple cabinets, pantry, fenced yard & High ceilings are just a few of the features of this home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brandy Chase
125 Principal Court, Radcliff, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bedroom $600 1 bedroom $500 (RLNE4775681)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
573 Atcher St
573 South Atcher Street, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
Almost new townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite countertops, maple cabinets, hardwood & tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless Steel appliances, & a garage. Seconds from Ft Knox! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4652474)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Naples Ct
110 Naples Court, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1442 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020! Come view this nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with attached 2 car garage located on a cul-de-sac. Large lot with back deck. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave included. (RLNE4092807)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Amy Ct
106 Amy Court, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
106 Amy Ct Available 08/03/20 106 Amy Court - Brick ranch in cul-de-sac with split bedroom design, hardwood, vaulted ceiling, trey ceiling, recess lighting, etc. greet you as you travel through this home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Longsdale Court
124 Longsdale Court, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2347 sqft
124 Longsdale Court Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE2608212)
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2005 Oriole Drive
2005 Oriole Drive, Elizabethtown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2144 sqft
2005 Oriole Drive Available 08/17/20 2005 Oriole Drive Elizabethtown - **Property is occupied ~ Do Not Trespass** *NEW PRICE* This is a well-kept home that might be move in ready sooner than August 17th ~ Inquire within for Details.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 Scenic Drive
902 Scenic Drive, Radcliff, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2431 sqft
Available July 10th - ***Home has two occupied apartments in the basement that have separate entrances from the main home*** Very nice ranch style home with over 3000 sqft and several updates throughout! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2927 S Wilson Rd
2927 South Wilson Road, Radcliff, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
Extra Large Very Nice Hometown Private Back yard (RLNE288292)
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Sangria Dr
214 Sangria Drive, Vine Grove, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/20/20 Room for your whole family!!! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 5 bedroom house! The main level of the house is spacious and features a open concept main area with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
183 Creekvale Dr
183 Creekvale Drive, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Available on August 1! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 4-5 bedroom house with 3.5 bathrooms.
1 of 73
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
219 Jewel Court
219 Jewel Ct, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1751 sqft
219 Jewel Court Available 07/01/20 219 Jewell Court Vine Grove - This one level home has a full unfinished basement that offers plenty of storage space! The main level has over 1,700 sqft of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths,
1 of 9
Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
133 Prairie View Drive
133 Prairie View Drive, Hardin County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1488 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 Prairie View Drive in Hardin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
112 Sarah Court
112 Sarah Court, Rineyville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1868 sqft
- Beautiful, inviting 2 story home with full basement and large lot with almost an acre of land. This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
710 Summerfield Dr
710 Summerfield Drive, Elizabethtown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2600 sqft
Available March 15th, call today to schedule your viewing of this very well maintained home is located in the Elizabethtown Independent School System, with 3 large bedrooms, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
105 North Miles Street #3 - 1
105 North Miles Street, Elizabethtown, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
**MOVE IN READY** 1 bedroom, 1 bath triplex in Elizabethtown City District. Apartment has new carpet and paint, as well as fully furnished (to include bed, couch, fully stocked kitchen, bar stools, TV, coffee table, etc.). $775/mo for unfurnished.
1 of 8
Last updated March 12 at 11:14 PM
1 Unit Available
115-b Kenilworth Court
115 Kenilworth Ct, Radcliff, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 115-b Kenilworth Court in Radcliff. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated September 24 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
56 Dawson Ln
56 Dawson Lane, Hardin County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Total living area 2342 sq ft has front country porch. Basement two car garage. Ready to rent 30.July 2019 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4775681)
Results within 1 mile of Hardin County
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
207 S Main Street
207 South Main Street, Muldraugh, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 207 S Main Street in Muldraugh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hardin County area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Western Kentucky University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Louisville, Bowling Green, Jeffersonville, New Albany, and Clarksville have apartments for rent.