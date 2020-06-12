/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elizabethtown, KY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
520 MICHIGAN AVENUE
520 Michigan Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY
520 Michigan Ave. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854292)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
802 Greenview Circle
802 Greenview Circle, Elizabethtown, KY
802 Greenview Circle Available 07/01/20 306 Greenview Circle - Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Cape Cod executive rental on the 2nd green of Pine Valley Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Cleaver Street
314 Clever Street, Elizabethtown, KY
314 Cleaver Street, Elizabethtown - This all brick raised-ranch home will rent FAST! It is move in ready! You will not want to miss it, so Apply Now! It has four bedrooms, two full baths, a fenced backyard, hardwood, a spacious laundry room
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
2508 Kensington Way
2508 Kensington Way, Elizabethtown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
2170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2508 Kensington Way in Elizabethtown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
710 Summerfield Dr
710 Summerfield Drive, Elizabethtown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2600 sqft
Available March 15th, call today to schedule your viewing of this very well maintained home is located in the Elizabethtown Independent School System, with 3 large bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabethtown
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
171 Byerly Blvd
171 Byerly Boulevard, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Call today to schedule your viewing of this lovely home! Property has many recent updates to include new flooring, light fixtures, countertops, etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1887 Burns Road
1887 Burns Rd, Hardin County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1305 sqft
1887 Burns Road - Beautiful brick ranch home on 5 acres featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The country kitchen has ample cabinet space with main floor laundry and garage access off the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Brandy Chase
125 Principal Court, Radcliff, KY
2 bedroom $600 1 bedroom $500 (RLNE4775681)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
932 Austin Drive
932 Austin Drive, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1373 sqft
932 Austin Drive Available 07/10/20 932 Austin Drive, Radcliff 40160 - **May be available sooner than July 10th ~ Inquire Within** This cape cod 2-story home has some updated features and is ready for you! One bedroom on the main level and two
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
112 Sarah Court
112 Sarah Court, Rineyville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2077 sqft
- Beautiful, inviting 2 story home with full basement and large lot with almost an acre of land. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
56 Dawson Ln
56 Dawson Lane, Hardin County, KY
Total living area 2342 sq ft has front country porch. Basement two car garage. Ready to rent 30.July 2019 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4775681)
Results within 10 miles of Elizabethtown
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Parks at Vine
1000 Azalea Park Trail, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1192 sqft
Located within the Hardin County School District with easy access to Fort Knox and Greater Louisville. Cable-ready units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
573 Atcher St
573 South Atcher Street, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
Almost new townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite countertops, maple cabinets, hardwood & tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless Steel appliances, & a garage. Seconds from Ft Knox! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4652474)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Blue Ridge Way
216 Blue Ridge Way, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 06/15/20 Come tour this lovely ranch home with a full finished basement. Property has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on main level. Basement has large family room, bedroom with attached full bathroom and sitting area. (RLNE3424472)
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
902 Scenic Drive
902 Scenic Drive, Radcliff, KY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 902 Scenic Drive in Radcliff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
138 Tuscany Ln
138 Tuscany Lane, Vine Grove, KY
This beautiful home is a must see! Features hardwood flooring throughout, as well as an open floor plan with split bedroom set-up, 4th bedroom on 2nd floor, fireplace in great room, cathedral ceilings, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room,
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
110 Periwinkle Drive
110 Periwinkle Drive, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1188 sqft
Charming brick ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with an attached garage. The home sits on .27 acres with a fenced in yard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
214 Sangria Dr
214 Sangria Drive, Vine Grove, KY
Available 07/20/20 Room for your whole family!!! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 5 bedroom house! The main level of the house is spacious and features a open concept main area with vaulted ceilings.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
183 Creekvale Dr
183 Creekvale Drive, Vine Grove, KY
Available 08/01/20 Available on August 1! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 4-5 bedroom house with 3.5 bathrooms.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
219 Jewel Court
219 Jewel Ct, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1751 sqft
219 Jewel Court Available 07/01/20 219 Jewell Court Vine Grove - This one level home has a full unfinished basement that offers plenty of storage space! The main level has over 1,700 sqft of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths,
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
133 Prairie View Drive
133 Prairie View Drive, Hardin County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1488 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 Prairie View Drive in Hardin County. View photos, descriptions and more!