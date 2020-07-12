Apartment List
/
KY
/
elizabethtown
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Elizabethtown, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elizabethtown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
710 Summerfield Dr
710 Summerfield Drive, Elizabethtown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2600 sqft
Available March 15th, call today to schedule your viewing of this very well maintained home is located in the Elizabethtown Independent School System, with 3 large bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabethtown

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
171 Byerly Blvd
171 Byerly Boulevard, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Call today to schedule your viewing of this lovely home! Property has many recent updates to include new flooring, light fixtures, countertops, etc.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2927 S Wilson Rd
2927 South Wilson Road, Radcliff, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
Extra Large Very Nice Hometown Private Back yard (RLNE288292)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brandy Chase
125 Principal Court, Radcliff, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bedroom $600 1 bedroom $500 (RLNE4775681)

1 of 1

Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
56 Dawson Ln
56 Dawson Lane, Hardin County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Total living area 2342 sq ft has front country porch. Basement two car garage. Ready to rent 30.July 2019 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4775681)
Results within 10 miles of Elizabethtown
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
The Parks at Vine
1000 Azalea Park Trail, Radcliff, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1192 sqft
Located within the Hardin County School District with easy access to Fort Knox and Greater Louisville. Cable-ready units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 Charlene Dr
808 Charlene Drive, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
Charlene Dr. - Property Id: 300946 Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with an detached garage. Small backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300946 Property Id 300946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5857127)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
573 Atcher St
573 South Atcher Street, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
Almost new townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite countertops, maple cabinets, hardwood & tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless Steel appliances, & a garage. Seconds from Ft Knox! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4652474)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
902 Scenic Drive
902 Scenic Drive, Radcliff, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2431 sqft
Available July 10th - ***Home has two occupied apartments in the basement that have separate entrances from the main home*** Very nice ranch style home with over 3000 sqft and several updates throughout! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
218 BLUERIDGE WAY
218 Blue Ridge Way, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1299 sqft
218 Blueridge Way - 3 bed 2 bath $1255 (RLNE5861841)

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
183 Creekvale Dr
183 Creekvale Drive, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Available on August 1! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 4-5 bedroom house with 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Amy Ct
106 Amy Court, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
106 Amy Ct Available 08/03/20 106 Amy Court - Brick ranch in cul-de-sac with split bedroom design, hardwood, vaulted ceiling, trey ceiling, recess lighting, etc. greet you as you travel through this home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Naples Ct
110 Naples Court, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1442 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020! Come view this nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with attached 2 car garage located on a cul-de-sac. Large lot with back deck. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave included. (RLNE4092807)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
121 ASH COURT
121 Ash Ct, Radcliff, KY
2 Bedrooms
$805
1000 sqft
121 Ash Ct - 2 bed 1.5 bath $805 (RLNE5925620)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Woodcreek Dr Apt 7
436 Woodcreek Dr, Radcliff, KY
1 Bedroom
$400
This one bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor. Property has washer and dryer hookups in the unit, as well as dishwasher, fridge and stove. (RLNE5249438)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elizabethtown, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elizabethtown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Jefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYBowling Green, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, IN
Shelbyville, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KY
Shively, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Western Kentucky University