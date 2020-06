Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

**Water and Trash paid!**



BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! This adorably place has been completely redone! Walk from your back yard down the street to the Capitol Building and State Offices! This great ground floor unit home on a family oriented street has 2 BR, 1 bath. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer hook-ups for convenience of laundry in your unit!



Do not let this great find pass you by! Call our office, 785-806-3305,

or email us at info@leasebpm.com to schedule your tour today! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3674503)