All apartments in Topeka
Find more places like 310 SW Hillside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topeka, KS
/
310 SW Hillside Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

310 SW Hillside Ave

310 Southwest Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Topeka
See all
Central Topeka 2
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

310 Southwest Hillside Drive, Topeka, KS 66611
Central Topeka 2

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming soon! Call today or email us for a showing. 785-806-3305 or info@leasebpm.com

(RLNE5687102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have any available units?
310 SW Hillside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topeka, KS.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 SW Hillside Ave have?
Some of 310 SW Hillside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 SW Hillside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
310 SW Hillside Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 SW Hillside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 310 SW Hillside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topeka.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 310 SW Hillside Ave does offer parking.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 SW Hillside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have a pool?
No, 310 SW Hillside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have accessible units?
No, 310 SW Hillside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 SW Hillside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr
Topeka, KS 66606
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66606
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd
Topeka, KS 66611
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St
Topeka, KS 66614
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr
Topeka, KS 66609
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln
Topeka, KS 66614
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave
Topeka, KS 66606

Similar Pages

Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 Bedrooms
Topeka Apartments with ParkingTopeka Dog Friendly Apartments
Topeka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSShawnee, KSManhattan, KS
Leavenworth, KSEmporia, KSGardner, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest TopekaSouth/Southeast 1
West Southwest 2
Central Topeka 2

Apartments Near Colleges

Washburn UniversityWashburn Institute of Technology
Emporia State UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Kansas State University