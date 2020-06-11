Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
310 SW Hillside Ave
310 Southwest Hillside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Topeka
See all
Central Topeka 2
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
310 Southwest Hillside Drive, Topeka, KS 66611
Central Topeka 2
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming soon! Call today or email us for a showing. 785-806-3305 or info@leasebpm.com
(RLNE5687102)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have any available units?
310 SW Hillside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Topeka, KS
.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Topeka Rent Report
.
What amenities does 310 SW Hillside Ave have?
Some of 310 SW Hillside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 310 SW Hillside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
310 SW Hillside Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 SW Hillside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 310 SW Hillside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Topeka
.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 310 SW Hillside Ave does offer parking.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 SW Hillside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have a pool?
No, 310 SW Hillside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have accessible units?
No, 310 SW Hillside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 310 SW Hillside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 SW Hillside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
