Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This adorable home is steps away from Washburn University! With real hardwood floors, dining space, lots of natural light, large laundry room, spacious bedrooms, and an updated bathroom...this house is ready for you! Call us today at 785-806-3305 for a showing or email us at info@leasebpm.com



(RLNE5475469)