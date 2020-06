Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available 04/10/20 Spacious home for rent in central Topeka. Featuring brand new carpet and paint throughout. Enjoy grilling out this Spring with friends and family in your fenced in backyard. Keep your car parked in the detached garaged and safe from the Kansas storms this Spring and Summer. Lots of great storage in the basement, equipped with additional bathroom.



Call us today to schedule your tour, 785-806-3305. Or email our office at info@leasebpm.com. You won't want to wait long, as this great home will go fast!



(RLNE3725609)