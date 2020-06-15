1121 SW Woodward Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist.



This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has all the charm! Enjoy the weather while sitting on this huge covered porch or entertain inside in the large living room and dining room. Bedrooms are spacious and the bathroom is brand new! Did we mention a detached garage!? Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to schedule your showing!



No Pets Allowed



