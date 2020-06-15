All apartments in Topeka
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1121 SW Woodward Ave

1121 Southwest Woodward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS 66604
Norton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has all the charm! Enjoy the weather while sitting on this huge covered porch or entertain inside in the large living room and dining room. Bedrooms are spacious and the bathroom is brand new! Did we mention a detached garage!? Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to schedule your showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4818820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 SW Woodward Ave have any available units?
1121 SW Woodward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topeka, KS.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 SW Woodward Ave have?
Some of 1121 SW Woodward Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 SW Woodward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1121 SW Woodward Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 SW Woodward Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1121 SW Woodward Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topeka.
Does 1121 SW Woodward Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1121 SW Woodward Ave does offer parking.
Does 1121 SW Woodward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 SW Woodward Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 SW Woodward Ave have a pool?
No, 1121 SW Woodward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1121 SW Woodward Ave have accessible units?
No, 1121 SW Woodward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 SW Woodward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 SW Woodward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
