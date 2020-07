Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments google fiber guest parking package receiving

Currently under NEW MANAGEMENT! Come see these newly renovated, spacious apartment homes in Shawnee, Kansas. The apartment homes feature full kitchens with dishwashers, stackable washer and dryer in select units, private patios/balconies, and more. Property amenities include a clubhouse with a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool. Large dogs are welcomeNow with stackable washer and dryer in select units and Google Fiber is LIVE!!! Westbrooke Apartments are located in the heart Shawnee, Kansas conveniently near dining and shopping centers. Quick access to I-35 Freeway.