Shawnee, KS
Arbor Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Arbor Square

Open Now until 5pm
7613 Flint St · (913) 246-5922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
48 Hour Look and Lease - $150.00 off 1st full months rent, $25.00 Application Fee per person 18 years and older, $50.00 Administrative Fee FREE REGULAR SPEED GOOGLE FIBER
Location

7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS 66214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-510F · Avail. Aug 13

$855

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 2-503J · Avail. now

$855

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 5-520I · Avail. Aug 10

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
google fiber
guest parking
package receiving
playground
Nestled in the heart of Shawnee, Arbor Square offers you quality living at an affordable price. Great square footage (800-1200 sq. ft. apartments) buildings are surrounded by mature shade trees and encompass a fitness center, volleyball court, and two swimming pools. Each spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment has a huge walk-in closet and a private balcony or patio. Units are all electric and many come equipped with brick wood-burning fireplaces.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Application Fee Per Resident 18 years and older (Check For Specials)
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Resident Pays A Flat Rate For Water, Trash & Preventative Pest Control 1 br $40/month; 2 br/1 bath $44/month; 2 br/1 ½ bath $44/month; 2 br/2 bath $50/month; 3 br/2 bath $60/month; Late Fee $150.00 charged On 6th day of the month. M to M Fee extra $175; Short Term Fee 3-8 Months extra $100.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40.00 (1); $50.00 (2)
Cats
limit: 0
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage area $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Square have any available units?
Arbor Square has 8 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Square have?
Some of Arbor Square's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Square currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Square is offering the following rent specials: 48 Hour Look and Lease - $150.00 off 1st full months rent, $25.00 Application Fee per person 18 years and older, $50.00 Administrative Fee FREE REGULAR SPEED GOOGLE FIBER
Is Arbor Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Square is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Square offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Square offers parking.
Does Arbor Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Square have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Square has a pool.
Does Arbor Square have accessible units?
No, Arbor Square does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Square has units with dishwashers.
