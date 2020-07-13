Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard google fiber guest parking package receiving playground

Nestled in the heart of Shawnee, Arbor Square offers you quality living at an affordable price. Great square footage (800-1200 sq. ft. apartments) buildings are surrounded by mature shade trees and encompass a fitness center, volleyball court, and two swimming pools. Each spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment has a huge walk-in closet and a private balcony or patio. Units are all electric and many come equipped with brick wood-burning fireplaces.