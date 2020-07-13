Arbor Square

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Application Fee Per Resident 18 years and older (Check For Specials)
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Resident Pays A Flat Rate For Water, Trash & Preventative Pest Control 1 br $40/month; 2 br/1 bath $44/month; 2 br/1 ½ bath $44/month; 2 br/2 bath $50/month; 3 br/2 bath $60/month; Late Fee $150.00 charged On 6th day of the month. M to M Fee extra $175; Short Term Fee 3-8 Months extra $100.