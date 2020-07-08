All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:24 PM

7632 Reeder Street

7632 Reeder Street · No Longer Available
Location

7632 Reeder Street, Shawnee, KS 66214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. This Overland Park home sits on a cul-de-sac and is ready for move in next week! The kitchen has been beautifully renovated to include stainless steel appliances which includes a built in microwave and dishwasher, granite counter tops and tile flooring. This is a multi level home with lots of space! Living room has hardwood floors with a corner fireplace and high ceilings. Laundry is located on the main level right outside the bedrooms. The basement is finished as well as the sub basement which has a cute little reading nook! 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard with a wood deck make this home a great find.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7632 Reeder Street have any available units?
7632 Reeder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7632 Reeder Street have?
Some of 7632 Reeder Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7632 Reeder Street currently offering any rent specials?
7632 Reeder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7632 Reeder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7632 Reeder Street is pet friendly.
Does 7632 Reeder Street offer parking?
Yes, 7632 Reeder Street offers parking.
Does 7632 Reeder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7632 Reeder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7632 Reeder Street have a pool?
No, 7632 Reeder Street does not have a pool.
Does 7632 Reeder Street have accessible units?
No, 7632 Reeder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7632 Reeder Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7632 Reeder Street has units with dishwashers.
