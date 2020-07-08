7632 Reeder Street

Amenities

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. This Overland Park home sits on a cul-de-sac and is ready for move in next week! The kitchen has been beautifully renovated to include stainless steel appliances which includes a built in microwave and dishwasher, granite counter tops and tile flooring. This is a multi level home with lots of space! Living room has hardwood floors with a corner fireplace and high ceilings. Laundry is located on the main level right outside the bedrooms. The basement is finished as well as the sub basement which has a cute little reading nook! 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard with a wood deck make this home a great find.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.