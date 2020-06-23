All apartments in Shawnee
7605 Anderson street

7605 Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Anderson Street, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
7605 Anderson street Available 12/06/19 {7605} Updated Town House + Fantastic Master Suite + Large Yard + De Soto Schools - 2-Story Town House in Western Shawnee and sought after De Soto School District!

Entire townhome is updated! New paint and shaw anso-nylon carpet!

Main Level includes: Large Living Room with Ceiling Fan, Formal Dining area, and Huge Master Bedroom featuring Full Bathroom, double sinks, Separate Shower and Soaker Tub, Double Vanity with new cultured marble vanity and Large Walk-In Closet.

Lower Level includes: 2 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom and Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included! All GE Appliances

Two car garage with openers. Awesome deck off of the living room with space for grilling or entertaining.

One small dog under 25 lbs with additional deposit allowed.

DeSota School District:
Elementary: Horizon *5 Blocks Away*
Middle: Mill Creek
HS: Mill Valley

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2907724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Anderson street have any available units?
7605 Anderson street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 Anderson street have?
Some of 7605 Anderson street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Anderson street currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Anderson street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Anderson street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Anderson street is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Anderson street offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Anderson street offers parking.
Does 7605 Anderson street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 Anderson street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Anderson street have a pool?
No, 7605 Anderson street does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Anderson street have accessible units?
No, 7605 Anderson street does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Anderson street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 Anderson street does not have units with dishwashers.
