Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

7605 Anderson street Available 12/06/19 {7605} Updated Town House + Fantastic Master Suite + Large Yard + De Soto Schools - 2-Story Town House in Western Shawnee and sought after De Soto School District!



Entire townhome is updated! New paint and shaw anso-nylon carpet!



Main Level includes: Large Living Room with Ceiling Fan, Formal Dining area, and Huge Master Bedroom featuring Full Bathroom, double sinks, Separate Shower and Soaker Tub, Double Vanity with new cultured marble vanity and Large Walk-In Closet.



Lower Level includes: 2 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom and Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included! All GE Appliances



Two car garage with openers. Awesome deck off of the living room with space for grilling or entertaining.



One small dog under 25 lbs with additional deposit allowed.



DeSota School District:

Elementary: Horizon *5 Blocks Away*

Middle: Mill Creek

HS: Mill Valley



No Cats Allowed



