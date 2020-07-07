7542 McCoy Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

Fresh, Spacious, upscale living! Be the first to call this beauty your home! A ground-floor entrance joins a full-size two-car garage means no compromises! An open floor plan pairs up with 10' ceilings to give you lots of space. A finished basement can be used as a theater, office, or just additional living space. Hardwood floors run throughout the hall, main-floor bathroom, kitchen, and breakfast nook. Beautiful granite complements the stainless appliances. Wrought-iron spindles lead upstairs to a spacious master suite with a vaulted ceiling, large bath, and walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms with a tiled bathroom completes the upper level. This home is in the award-winning DeSoto school district. Across the street from a brand-new playground. Make an appointment today to see this special home!