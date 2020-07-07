7542 McCoy Street - 1

Amenities
Fresh, Spacious, upscale living! Be the first to call this beauty your home! A ground-floor entrance joins a full-size two-car garage means no compromises! An open floor plan pairs up with 10' ceilings to give you lots of space. A finished basement can be used as a theater, office, or just additional living space. Hardwood floors run throughout the hall, main-floor bathroom, kitchen, and breakfast nook. Beautiful granite complements the stainless appliances. Wrought-iron spindles lead upstairs to a spacious master suite with a vaulted ceiling, large bath, and walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms with a tiled bathroom completes the upper level. This home is in the award-winning DeSoto school district. Across the street from a brand-new playground. Make an appointment today to see this special home!