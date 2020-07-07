All apartments in Shawnee
7542 McCoy Street - 1
Last updated January 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

7542 McCoy Street - 1

7542 Mccoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

7542 Mccoy Street, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
Fresh, Spacious, upscale living! Be the first to call this beauty your home! A ground-floor entrance joins a full-size two-car garage means no compromises! An open floor plan pairs up with 10' ceilings to give you lots of space. A finished basement can be used as a theater, office, or just additional living space. Hardwood floors run throughout the hall, main-floor bathroom, kitchen, and breakfast nook. Beautiful granite complements the stainless appliances. Wrought-iron spindles lead upstairs to a spacious master suite with a vaulted ceiling, large bath, and walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms with a tiled bathroom completes the upper level. This home is in the award-winning DeSoto school district. Across the street from a brand-new playground. Make an appointment today to see this special home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7542 McCoy Street - 1 have any available units?
7542 McCoy Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7542 McCoy Street - 1 have?
Some of 7542 McCoy Street - 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7542 McCoy Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7542 McCoy Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7542 McCoy Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7542 McCoy Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 7542 McCoy Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7542 McCoy Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 7542 McCoy Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7542 McCoy Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7542 McCoy Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 7542 McCoy Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7542 McCoy Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7542 McCoy Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7542 McCoy Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7542 McCoy Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

