7422 Hedge Lane Ter.
7422 Hedge Lane Ter
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

7422 Hedge Lane Ter

7422 Hedge Lane Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7422 Hedge Lane Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6954a9b0c0 ---- This roomy 3 bed 2.5 bath reverse 1.5 story duplex includes a double garage. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Living room/kitchen/master bedroom, master bath, 1/2 bath, laundry room and garages on main floor, no steps! Remaining bedrooms, and Jack-and-Jill bath, plus lots of storageon the lower level. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets plus pantry and all kitchen appliances are provided including the refrigerator. Oversized closets in all three bedrooms. Lawnmowing provided. Some interior photos are of a nearly identical home; some finishes may vary from the pictures. AVAILABLE: September 5 LEASE TERM: One or more years SECTION 8: No FINISHED BASEMENT: No FENCED YARD: No LAWN CARE: Provided PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, and age $500 pet deposit $25/mo pet rent for 1 pet, $40 for 2 Pleasesee all our currentlistings on www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7422 Hedge Lane Ter have any available units?
7422 Hedge Lane Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7422 Hedge Lane Ter have?
Some of 7422 Hedge Lane Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7422 Hedge Lane Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7422 Hedge Lane Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7422 Hedge Lane Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7422 Hedge Lane Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7422 Hedge Lane Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7422 Hedge Lane Ter offers parking.
Does 7422 Hedge Lane Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7422 Hedge Lane Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7422 Hedge Lane Ter have a pool?
No, 7422 Hedge Lane Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7422 Hedge Lane Ter have accessible units?
No, 7422 Hedge Lane Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7422 Hedge Lane Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7422 Hedge Lane Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

