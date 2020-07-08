All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

6438 Hilltop St

6438 Hilltop Street · No Longer Available
Location

6438 Hilltop Street, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
6438 Hilltop St Available 06/05/20 Gorgeous West Shawnee Home-Available 1st Week of JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1670593?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Fresh style in this beautiful home with so many custom features! Truly a one-of-a-kind home! Gleaming wood floors with soaring vaulted ceilings! Kitchen and dining room with eat-in bar area. Fabulous built-in butler's pantry. Bosch range with a warming drawer! Bathrooms offer gorgeous updates. Expanded master bath w/ marble-top double vanity. Chic glass bowl sink in main with granite counter. Oversized heated garage! Walkout to spectacular screened-in porch! Daylight basement unfinished with plenty of room for storage! No Pets preferred.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed but NOT PREFERRED, with accept with screening and with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5748271)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6438 Hilltop St have any available units?
6438 Hilltop St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6438 Hilltop St have?
Some of 6438 Hilltop St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6438 Hilltop St currently offering any rent specials?
6438 Hilltop St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6438 Hilltop St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6438 Hilltop St is pet friendly.
Does 6438 Hilltop St offer parking?
Yes, 6438 Hilltop St offers parking.
Does 6438 Hilltop St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6438 Hilltop St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6438 Hilltop St have a pool?
No, 6438 Hilltop St does not have a pool.
Does 6438 Hilltop St have accessible units?
No, 6438 Hilltop St does not have accessible units.
Does 6438 Hilltop St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6438 Hilltop St does not have units with dishwashers.

