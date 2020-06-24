6435 Roundtree Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has a ton of space! This home is a 3 bed 3 bath home. The home has wood floors throughout the formal living, kitchen, and dining area. The lower level living room has beautiful wood like flooring that looks amazing with the gas fireplace and the build it bookshelves. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a bathroom attached with a double sink vanity and a large master closet. The home has a sub-basement that has the 3rd bathroom an extra bonus room. The home also has a two car garage. Come check out this home today before it’s gone! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.