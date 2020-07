Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen and bathrooms have been renovated, newer carpet, amazing backyard. Great location in quiet neighborhood.

Incredible space in this true ranch! Beautifully renovated kitchen will delight the true chef with stainless steel gas range and lots of room to work! Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and tons of storage space. Incredible back yard and shed for all of your outdoor storage.