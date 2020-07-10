Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

5015 Chouteau Street Available 11/08/19 {5015} Live in Oakmont + Bright and Open Floor Plan + Covered Patio - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in quiet cul-de-sac of Oakmont subdivision!



Split level, open concept floor plan with high ceilings, tons of natural light and new carpet!



Kitchen features granite counters and opens into the dining room! Fantastic covered patio with ceiling fan overlooks large, fenced backyard.



All bedrooms feature ceiling fans and large closets. Master bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings and en suite master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity!



Unfinished daylight basement great for additional storage



KITCHEN 14X13

LIVING 20X13

DINING 13X9

MBR 21X14

BR2 15X10

BR3 12X11



Clear Creek Elementary

Monticello Trails Middle School

Mill Valley High School



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3157843)