Amenities
5015 Chouteau Street Available 11/08/19 {5015} Live in Oakmont + Bright and Open Floor Plan + Covered Patio - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in quiet cul-de-sac of Oakmont subdivision!
Split level, open concept floor plan with high ceilings, tons of natural light and new carpet!
Kitchen features granite counters and opens into the dining room! Fantastic covered patio with ceiling fan overlooks large, fenced backyard.
All bedrooms feature ceiling fans and large closets. Master bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings and en suite master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity!
Unfinished daylight basement great for additional storage
KITCHEN 14X13
LIVING 20X13
DINING 13X9
MBR 21X14
BR2 15X10
BR3 12X11
Clear Creek Elementary
Monticello Trails Middle School
Mill Valley High School
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3157843)