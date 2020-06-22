All apartments in Shawnee
4952 Halsey Street
4952 Halsey Street

4952 Halsey Street · No Longer Available
Location

4952 Halsey Street, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also includes tons of storage space, and a built in pantry. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet, with a charming master bathroom. The basement is finished with a wood burning fireplace and an additional half bath. The laundry room is also located in the finished basement. The back deck overlooks a spacious fenced in yard, and a one car garage completes this little home! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Halsey Street have any available units?
4952 Halsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 Halsey Street have?
Some of 4952 Halsey Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4952 Halsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 4952 Halsey Street offer parking?
Yes, 4952 Halsey Street does offer parking.
Does 4952 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 4952 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 4952 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 4952 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 Halsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
