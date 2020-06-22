4952 Halsey Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also includes tons of storage space, and a built in pantry. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet, with a charming master bathroom. The basement is finished with a wood burning fireplace and an additional half bath. The laundry room is also located in the finished basement. The back deck overlooks a spacious fenced in yard, and a one car garage completes this little home! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.