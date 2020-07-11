Apartment List
/
KS
/
shawnee
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Shawnee apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
8 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$923
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
22 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,076
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$893
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1671 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Results within 5 miles of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
26 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
69 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,434
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 119

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,073
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,370
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
13 Units Available
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Loiret
Villas of Loiret
9227 Boehm Drive, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2000 sqft
Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!! Discover newly renovated luxury living at the Villas of Loiret in Lenexa, Kansas.
Results within 10 miles of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
167 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
39 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
15 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
128 Units Available
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,320
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1459 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2005 sqft
Nestled in a walkable community, these apartment homes boast plenty of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, storm shelters, luxury finishes and gas-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor. Discover why Creekside Apartments should be your new home!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
39 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,253
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
139 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$948
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,174
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,045
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
15 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$987
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
City Guide for Shawnee, KS

"On demographic maps of Johnson County, the hard-core right-wing parts of Olathe and Shawnee stand out for their slightly lower real estate values" (Thomas Frank, American journalist and columnist; author of "What's the Matter with Kansas?")

Shawnee, Kansas, is an area rich in history. The city is an amalgamation of Native American and Western traveler influences. It began as a centralized hub connecting transportation routes throughout the Civil War, and after the war, travelers following the Oregon, California, and Santa Fe Trails wound through the eastern areas of Shawnee. Today, Shawnee has suburbs, neighborhoods, and a unique personality that's popular with residents and visitors alike.

Having trouble with Craigslist Shawnee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Shawnee, KS

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Shawnee apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Shawnee apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShawnee 3 BedroomsShawnee Accessible ApartmentsShawnee Apartments under $700
Shawnee Apartments under $800Shawnee Apartments with BalconyShawnee Apartments with GarageShawnee Apartments with GymShawnee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShawnee Apartments with Move-in Specials
Shawnee Apartments with ParkingShawnee Apartments with PoolShawnee Apartments with Washer-DryerShawnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShawnee Pet Friendly PlacesShawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City