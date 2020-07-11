46 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS with move-in specials
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 52
1 of 64
1 of 22
1 of 46
1 of 42
1 of 119
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 2
1 of 28
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 31
1 of 63
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 31
"On demographic maps of Johnson County, the hard-core right-wing parts of Olathe and Shawnee stand out for their slightly lower real estate values" (Thomas Frank, American journalist and columnist; author of "What's the Matter with Kansas?")
Shawnee, Kansas, is an area rich in history. The city is an amalgamation of Native American and Western traveler influences. It began as a centralized hub connecting transportation routes throughout the Civil War, and after the war, travelers following the Oregon, California, and Santa Fe Trails wound through the eastern areas of Shawnee. Today, Shawnee has suburbs, neighborhoods, and a unique personality that's popular with residents and visitors alike.
Having trouble with Craigslist Shawnee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Shawnee apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Shawnee apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.