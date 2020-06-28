All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 4734 Noble St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
4734 Noble St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:45 PM

4734 Noble St

4734 Noble Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4734 Noble Street, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Mill Valley High School. This beautiful home has lots of natural light and features a gorgeous open kitchen and wood floors. Along with a formal dining and living room area, the main level of this home has received a fresh neutral coat of paint and brand new light fixtures. The finished basement is fantastic and great for a second living space. Finally, the fenced yard includes a wood patio, perfect for entertaining friends and family! Available NOW!. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 Noble St have any available units?
4734 Noble St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 4734 Noble St currently offering any rent specials?
4734 Noble St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 Noble St pet-friendly?
No, 4734 Noble St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 4734 Noble St offer parking?
No, 4734 Noble St does not offer parking.
Does 4734 Noble St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4734 Noble St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 Noble St have a pool?
No, 4734 Noble St does not have a pool.
Does 4734 Noble St have accessible units?
No, 4734 Noble St does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 Noble St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4734 Noble St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4734 Noble St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4734 Noble St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir
Shawnee, KS 66203
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Pine Meadow Townhomes
14202 West 63rd Terrace
Shawnee, KS 66216
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd
Shawnee, KS 66217
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShawnee Pet Friendly Places
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City