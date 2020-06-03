All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

21217 W. 50th Terrace

21217 West 50th Terrace · (913) 266-5608
Location

21217 West 50th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66218

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21217 W. 50th Terrace · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
{21217} Gorgeous Family Home + Granite + Finished Daylight Basement + Fenced! - Gorgeous home with excellent floor plan!

Walk into 2-story entry with wrapped staircase. Large living room with transom windows and fireplace. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite and stainless appliances! Tenants to provide refrigerator and W/D.

Formal dining room and breakfast room.

All bedrooms are upstairs. Master Suite offers separate bathroom with double vanities, tub, shower, and huge walk-in closet. Other three bedrooms share large hall bath.

Finished daylight basement offers lots of light and extra family space, plus full bathroom with shower, and storage.

Deck off kitchen overlooks fenced backyard. Utility room on bedroom level. Beautiful wood floor in Kitchen.

Close to parks and schools. Great neighborhood!

Sorry, no roommates.

7 HWY TO JOHNSON DR. EAST TO WOODLAND WEST ON 50TH TERRACE TO HOME.

School District De Soto
High School Mill Valley
Middle School Mill Creek
Elementary School Riverview

(RLNE2309044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21217 W. 50th Terrace have any available units?
21217 W. 50th Terrace has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 21217 W. 50th Terrace have?
Some of 21217 W. 50th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21217 W. 50th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
21217 W. 50th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21217 W. 50th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 21217 W. 50th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 21217 W. 50th Terrace offer parking?
No, 21217 W. 50th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 21217 W. 50th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21217 W. 50th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21217 W. 50th Terrace have a pool?
No, 21217 W. 50th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 21217 W. 50th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 21217 W. 50th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 21217 W. 50th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 21217 W. 50th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
