21217 W. 50th Terrace

Amenities
{21217} Gorgeous Family Home + Granite + Finished Daylight Basement + Fenced! - Gorgeous home with excellent floor plan!
Walk into 2-story entry with wrapped staircase. Large living room with transom windows and fireplace. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite and stainless appliances! Tenants to provide refrigerator and W/D.
Formal dining room and breakfast room.
All bedrooms are upstairs. Master Suite offers separate bathroom with double vanities, tub, shower, and huge walk-in closet. Other three bedrooms share large hall bath.
Finished daylight basement offers lots of light and extra family space, plus full bathroom with shower, and storage.
Deck off kitchen overlooks fenced backyard. Utility room on bedroom level. Beautiful wood floor in Kitchen.
Close to parks and schools. Great neighborhood!
Sorry, no roommates.
7 HWY TO JOHNSON DR. EAST TO WOODLAND WEST ON 50TH TERRACE TO HOME.
School District De Soto
High School Mill Valley
Middle School Mill Creek
Elementary School Riverview
(RLNE2309044)