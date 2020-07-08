All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:01 PM

14907 West 64th Terrace

14907 W 64th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

14907 W 64th Ter, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for the perfect place? Come and check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located just off Lackman Rd. and Shawnee Mission Parkway. This location is amazing, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!

This property features a single car garage, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and kitchen, an electric fireplace with remote and the downstairs bathroom also doubles as a Safe Room/Tornado Shelter!

The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar!

Upstairs you will find the 2 bedrooms, The master suite offers a beautiful bathroom with double vanity and tons of additional storage. All bedrooms include a walk-in closet as well!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14907 West 64th Terrace have any available units?
14907 West 64th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 14907 West 64th Terrace have?
Some of 14907 West 64th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14907 West 64th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14907 West 64th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14907 West 64th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 14907 West 64th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 14907 West 64th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 14907 West 64th Terrace offers parking.
Does 14907 West 64th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14907 West 64th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14907 West 64th Terrace have a pool?
No, 14907 West 64th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 14907 West 64th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14907 West 64th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14907 West 64th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 14907 West 64th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
