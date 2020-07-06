All apartments in Shawnee
12013 W 59th Place, Unit F
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

12013 W 59th Place, Unit F

12013 West 59th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12013 West 59th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66216
South Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Shawnee Condo with New flooring and nicely remodeled - This Shawnee KS condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It is located in The Deer Walk Condominium complex. The floors are rustic wood laminate throughout the Condo. The kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher with Washer and Dryer included. There is a gas furnace and central air. The condo has a nice deck off the living room and bedroom that overlooks the Swimming pool. This unit includes one covered parking space. One small pet is accepted with an additional deposit.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent $1195.00 per Month

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5817696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F have any available units?
12013 W 59th Place, Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F have?
Some of 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
12013 W 59th Place, Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F offers parking.
Does 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F has a pool.
Does 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F have accessible units?
No, 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12013 W 59th Place, Unit F has units with dishwashers.

