Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard green community guest parking key fob access online portal tennis court trash valet yoga

Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District. We are situated in the Shawnee Mission School District, which is nationally recognized for its level of excellence. We're just minutes from the Kansas City's historic Country Club Plaza as well as Crown Center, Overland Park, Kansas City Power and Light District, Town Center and all the shopping and restaurants you could want! Welcome home to Corinth Gardens, where you'll find premier amenities in a prime location at an affordable price.



We make living here easy. With unmatched amenities, a dedicated management and service team, and a location close to everything Prairie Village has to offer, Corinth Gardens lets you live like you’ve always wanted at a price you’ll love.