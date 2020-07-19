7626 Colonial Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Move-in Speical*** 1/2 off First Months Rent!



This 3 bed 1 bath house has the unique features you are looking for. Located right of 75th street bringing you close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more!



When you first walk up to this property you are greeted with a beautiful front porch. The living room has original hardwood flooring with updated features. The living room also provides you with a fireplace (decorative only) adding character. The kitchen contains appliances, new backsplash, tons of counter space and more! The spacious dining room is perfect for a dining room table to eat with your family. Off the dining room, there is a unique sun porch that is great for a morning coffee! The bedrooms contain tons of closet space as well with updated fixtures, and hardwood flooring. This property also contains a washer and dryer! The gated backyard is great for pets. The back porch would be perfect for a patio set and a grill for summer BBQ’s.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.