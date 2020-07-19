All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

7626 Colonial Drive

7626 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7626 Colonial Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Move-in Speical*** 1/2 off First Months Rent!

This 3 bed 1 bath house has the unique features you are looking for. Located right of 75th street bringing you close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more!

When you first walk up to this property you are greeted with a beautiful front porch. The living room has original hardwood flooring with updated features. The living room also provides you with a fireplace (decorative only) adding character. The kitchen contains appliances, new backsplash, tons of counter space and more! The spacious dining room is perfect for a dining room table to eat with your family. Off the dining room, there is a unique sun porch that is great for a morning coffee! The bedrooms contain tons of closet space as well with updated fixtures, and hardwood flooring. This property also contains a washer and dryer! The gated backyard is great for pets. The back porch would be perfect for a patio set and a grill for summer BBQ’s.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 Colonial Drive have any available units?
7626 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7626 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 7626 Colonial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7626 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7626 Colonial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7626 Colonial Drive offer parking?
No, 7626 Colonial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7626 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7626 Colonial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 7626 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7626 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 7626 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7626 Colonial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7626 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7626 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

