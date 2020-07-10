7517 Eaton

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc324b30d8 ---- Beautifully remodeledand roomy Prairie Village ranch offers lots of upgrades. New windows, flooring, paint and blinds. Completely remodeled bathroom. Newer roof. Large, fenced private backyard with mature trees. French doors walk out to big wood deck on evening-shade side of house. Pet considered subject to approval of age, size and breed. Located very close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Prairie Village Center, Waldo and State Line areas. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer provided. AVAILABLE: Now LEASE TERM: One or more years PETS: Considered depending on breed, size and age. Additional deposit and pet rent. BASEMENT: No, but home has storage space in attic w/pull-down stairs FENCED YARD: YES LAWN SERVICE: Not included Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com