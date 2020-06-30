5020 W 72nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Prairie Village ranch with hardwoods throughout. Bonus sunroom maximizes living space. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Large fenced yard with refinished deck and landscaping. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Attached one-car garage. Walking distance to Prairie Village shopping and dining and nearby Porter Park.



Willing to do video tour if you prefer!



Available 4/1. $1,350/month. 1 month security deposit. No smoking. Utilities not included. Furnishings not included.

Email 5020rental@gmail.com for info.