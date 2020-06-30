All apartments in Prairie Village
Prairie Village, KS
5020 W 72nd St
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

5020 W 72nd St

5020 West 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5020 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Prairie Village ranch with hardwoods throughout. Bonus sunroom maximizes living space. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Large fenced yard with refinished deck and landscaping. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Attached one-car garage. Walking distance to Prairie Village shopping and dining and nearby Porter Park.

Willing to do video tour if you prefer!

Available 4/1. $1,350/month. 1 month security deposit. No smoking. Utilities not included. Furnishings not included.
Email 5020rental@gmail.com for info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 W 72nd St have any available units?
5020 W 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 5020 W 72nd St have?
Some of 5020 W 72nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 W 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5020 W 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 W 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 5020 W 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairie Village.
Does 5020 W 72nd St offer parking?
Yes, 5020 W 72nd St offers parking.
Does 5020 W 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 W 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 W 72nd St have a pool?
No, 5020 W 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 5020 W 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 5020 W 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 W 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5020 W 72nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 W 72nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5020 W 72nd St has units with air conditioning.

