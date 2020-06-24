All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

9317 W 103rd St

9317 West 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

9317 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Wycliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on the Brookridge Country Club's 9 hole west golf course. Great views of tree-lined fairways and perfectly manicured greens. Indian Creek winds gently throughout the course to add a touch of beauty.

This 4+Bedroom 2.5 bath house features new finishes including all new kitchen cabinets stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Appliances include new 5 burner gas convection range 4 door refrigerator with sparking water dispenser and dishwasher with stainless steel interior. There is a large pantry adjacent to the kitchen as is the laundry room.

There are new solid hardwood floors on main level which in addition to the kitchen houses the master bedroom with all new en-suite bathroom den dining room family room and a powder room. This level has three sliding glass doors access the decks and that look over the golf course.

This home has three bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. The lower level is finished with walk out access to a patio from the large family room. There is also an unfinished work space in this lower level with lots of storage and built in cabinets and an additional room or fifth bedroom.

This home has all new Energy Star rated windows a new high (96.1%) efficiency furnace and a new SEER 15 air conditioning unit. The upper level roofs have been coated with an insulating reflective coating to further reduce energy costs. The driveway is new and has been widened to allow large vehicles to park next to each other without having to walk on the grass or having vehicle doors touch.

This home is on a private street which parallels 103rd St. and is shielded from that road by a 6 foot fence and large cedar trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 W 103rd St have any available units?
9317 W 103rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9317 W 103rd St have?
Some of 9317 W 103rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 W 103rd St currently offering any rent specials?
9317 W 103rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 W 103rd St pet-friendly?
No, 9317 W 103rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 9317 W 103rd St offer parking?
Yes, 9317 W 103rd St offers parking.
Does 9317 W 103rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 W 103rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 W 103rd St have a pool?
No, 9317 W 103rd St does not have a pool.
Does 9317 W 103rd St have accessible units?
No, 9317 W 103rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 W 103rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9317 W 103rd St has units with dishwashers.
