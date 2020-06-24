9317 W 103rd St

Amenities

Located on the Brookridge Country Club's 9 hole west golf course. Great views of tree-lined fairways and perfectly manicured greens. Indian Creek winds gently throughout the course to add a touch of beauty.



This 4+Bedroom 2.5 bath house features new finishes including all new kitchen cabinets stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Appliances include new 5 burner gas convection range 4 door refrigerator with sparking water dispenser and dishwasher with stainless steel interior. There is a large pantry adjacent to the kitchen as is the laundry room.



There are new solid hardwood floors on main level which in addition to the kitchen houses the master bedroom with all new en-suite bathroom den dining room family room and a powder room. This level has three sliding glass doors access the decks and that look over the golf course.



This home has three bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. The lower level is finished with walk out access to a patio from the large family room. There is also an unfinished work space in this lower level with lots of storage and built in cabinets and an additional room or fifth bedroom.



This home has all new Energy Star rated windows a new high (96.1%) efficiency furnace and a new SEER 15 air conditioning unit. The upper level roofs have been coated with an insulating reflective coating to further reduce energy costs. The driveway is new and has been widened to allow large vehicles to park next to each other without having to walk on the grass or having vehicle doors touch.



This home is on a private street which parallels 103rd St. and is shielded from that road by a 6 foot fence and large cedar trees.