All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8320 West 77th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8320 West 77th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8320 West 77th Street

8320 West 77th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8320 West 77th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Young's Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch across the street from Young Park and Pool! Beautifully remodeled home, with lots of fresh updates! Hardwood floors in the kitchen, newer interior and exterior paint, newer appliances, and countertops. An addition on the back of the house adds even more space!

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link at www.adastrarealty.com to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app on our website, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. The appointment times listed on our website are the ONLY availability for that home/agent. The appointments are 'open' and could include several people, please don't let this discourage you! Hope to see you soon!

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 per adult and require a credit and background check. Application fees are non-refundable. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 West 77th Street have any available units?
8320 West 77th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8320 West 77th Street have?
Some of 8320 West 77th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 West 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8320 West 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 West 77th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 West 77th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8320 West 77th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8320 West 77th Street offers parking.
Does 8320 West 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 West 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 West 77th Street have a pool?
Yes, 8320 West 77th Street has a pool.
Does 8320 West 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 8320 West 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 West 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 West 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City