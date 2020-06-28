Amenities

6409 W 101st Street Available 11/01/19 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Overland Park Nall Hills - A wonderfully charming home in coveted Nall Hills, Close by College Blvd corridor. Roughly 1,600 sq ft well maintained.Newer water heater, HVAC, kitchen flooring, high end brick patio, beautiful landscaping, covered porch, open entryway, gleaming hardwoods, cozy family room w/ classic wood burning fireplace, extra windows for plenty of natural light, formal Dining Room w/ vaulted ceiling, neutral colors, finished basement & more. Great neighborhood. Award Winning Schools!



New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, NEW HVAC

18 Month Lease - $1625/Month ($1625 Security Deposit)

12 Month Lease - $1675/Month ($1675 Security Deposit)

Pets Welcome with Pet Deposit



Video tour and apply online at RoyalGateKC.com



No Cats Allowed



