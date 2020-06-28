All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

6409 W 101st Street

6409 W 101st St · No Longer Available
Location

6409 W 101st St, Overland Park, KS 66212
Nall Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
6409 W 101st Street Available 11/01/19 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Overland Park Nall Hills - A wonderfully charming home in coveted Nall Hills, Close by College Blvd corridor. Roughly 1,600 sq ft well maintained.Newer water heater, HVAC, kitchen flooring, high end brick patio, beautiful landscaping, covered porch, open entryway, gleaming hardwoods, cozy family room w/ classic wood burning fireplace, extra windows for plenty of natural light, formal Dining Room w/ vaulted ceiling, neutral colors, finished basement & more. Great neighborhood. Award Winning Schools!

New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, NEW HVAC
18 Month Lease - $1625/Month ($1625 Security Deposit)
12 Month Lease - $1675/Month ($1675 Security Deposit)
Pets Welcome with Pet Deposit

Video tour and apply online at RoyalGateKC.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2301250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 W 101st Street have any available units?
6409 W 101st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6409 W 101st Street have?
Some of 6409 W 101st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 W 101st Street currently offering any rent specials?
6409 W 101st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 W 101st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6409 W 101st Street is pet friendly.
Does 6409 W 101st Street offer parking?
No, 6409 W 101st Street does not offer parking.
Does 6409 W 101st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 W 101st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 W 101st Street have a pool?
No, 6409 W 101st Street does not have a pool.
Does 6409 W 101st Street have accessible units?
No, 6409 W 101st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 W 101st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6409 W 101st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
