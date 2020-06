Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

21670 w 124th Street Available 07/09/20 {21670} Olathe Townhome + New Flooring and Interior Paint Prior to Move In!! + Exterior Maint. Provided + ALL Appliances Included - Stone Creek Village Townhome with lots of living space & storage!



Easy living w/ lawn care included!



Main living area is open w/ living room, dining room & kitchen. Half bathroom on main level. New plank flooring being installed early June. New Paint, too!



Kitchen features all matching white appliances & a huge walk in pantry!



Upstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom features lots of closet space and pond views.



Basement unfinished w/ washer & dryer - daylight basement is big and bright too!



1 Car garage & patio in back of home. Grill & relax in peace!



Kitchen 9X9

Dining Room 14X10

Living Room 16X13

Master Bedroom 14X10

Bedroom #2 11X10

Bedroom #3 11X10



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3238196)