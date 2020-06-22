All apartments in Olathe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

20600 W 123rd Court

20600 West 123rd Court · (913) 353-5071
Location

20600 West 123rd Court, Olathe, KS 66061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Updated Olathe NW Schools Home - Property Id: 298776

Fabulous 3-car garage, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled on a cul-de-sac in Olathe Northwest HS boundaries. New interior paint throughout, landscaping to be refreshed this week, this house is ready for your family to make into a home.

Tons of kitchen cabinets, breakfast island, breakfast room with sliding glass door. Direct vent gas fireplace in great room, boot bench with hooks in service hall off garage. Master suite with walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and tub. Bedroom level laundry.

Serious inquiries only. This home is available immediately.

*Northpoint charges an admin and documentation fee to tenants. The one-time fee for this property is $275. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, lawn maintenance, and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298776
Property Id 298776

(RLNE5850749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

