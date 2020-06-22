20600 W 123rd Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Updated Olathe NW Schools Home - Property Id: 298776



Fabulous 3-car garage, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled on a cul-de-sac in Olathe Northwest HS boundaries. New interior paint throughout, landscaping to be refreshed this week, this house is ready for your family to make into a home.



Tons of kitchen cabinets, breakfast island, breakfast room with sliding glass door. Direct vent gas fireplace in great room, boot bench with hooks in service hall off garage. Master suite with walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and tub. Bedroom level laundry.



Serious inquiries only. This home is available immediately.



*Northpoint charges an admin and documentation fee to tenants. The one-time fee for this property is $275. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, lawn maintenance, and snow removal.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298776

