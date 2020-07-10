All apartments in Olathe
Last updated March 19 2019

18824 West 160th Terrace

18824 West 160th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18824 West 160th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062
South Hampton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
18824 W 160th Ter,
Olathe, KS 66062-9636
4 bedroom/3bathroom
$1650/month

Walk in to a large, bright and open single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Olathe. You will LOVE the updated kitchen complete with granite counter tops, designer back-splash, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances.

Walk out of the kitchen to deck overlooking your large fenced backyard. Spacious master suite with double vanity, shower, and walk-in closet. Walkout basement with covered patio perfect for relaxing. Two car garage. Within walking distance to schools and parks.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

This property will be available for self showings on Rently.com coming October 1st.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18824 West 160th Terrace have any available units?
18824 West 160th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 18824 West 160th Terrace have?
Some of 18824 West 160th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18824 West 160th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
18824 West 160th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18824 West 160th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 18824 West 160th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 18824 West 160th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 18824 West 160th Terrace offers parking.
Does 18824 West 160th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18824 West 160th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18824 West 160th Terrace have a pool?
No, 18824 West 160th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 18824 West 160th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 18824 West 160th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 18824 West 160th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 18824 West 160th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

