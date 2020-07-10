18824 West 160th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

18824 W 160th Ter,

Olathe, KS 66062-9636

4 bedroom/3bathroom

$1650/month



Walk in to a large, bright and open single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Olathe. You will LOVE the updated kitchen complete with granite counter tops, designer back-splash, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances.



Walk out of the kitchen to deck overlooking your large fenced backyard. Spacious master suite with double vanity, shower, and walk-in closet. Walkout basement with covered patio perfect for relaxing. Two car garage. Within walking distance to schools and parks.



Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



This property will be available for self showings on Rently.com coming October 1st.



If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.