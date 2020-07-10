All apartments in Olathe
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1847 W Spruce St

1847 West Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1847 West Spruce Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b5af7f0b8 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL OCTOBER 30th *Cedar Floor Plan The Prairie Haven community is located off Santa FE and N. Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North East of the Brand-New Olathe West High School. Welcome home to Prairie Haven. This 2 bedroom town home offers an astounding 1,516 sq ft of living space! This town home features a lovely living room with tall ceilings and windows which offer great natural light. Take advantage of the gorgeous entertaining space in your formal dining room and kitchen. Located off the kitchen is your great room with beautiful fireplace and built in shelves. Convenient half bath and stairs down to the garage and unfinished basement. Enjoy two spacious bedrooms with large closets. Convenient laundry room and full Jack and Jill bath located on the bedroom level. Please note - Applicable floor plan, interior and exterior colors will vary by address. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information on this community or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/prairie-haven-townhomes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 W Spruce St have any available units?
1847 W Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 W Spruce St have?
Some of 1847 W Spruce St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 W Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
1847 W Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 W Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1847 W Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 1847 W Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 1847 W Spruce St offers parking.
Does 1847 W Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 W Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 W Spruce St have a pool?
No, 1847 W Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 1847 W Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 1847 W Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 W Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 W Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.

