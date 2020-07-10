1847 W Spruce St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b5af7f0b8 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL OCTOBER 30th *Cedar Floor Plan The Prairie Haven community is located off Santa FE and N. Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North East of the Brand-New Olathe West High School. Welcome home to Prairie Haven. This 2 bedroom town home offers an astounding 1,516 sq ft of living space! This town home features a lovely living room with tall ceilings and windows which offer great natural light. Take advantage of the gorgeous entertaining space in your formal dining room and kitchen. Located off the kitchen is your great room with beautiful fireplace and built in shelves. Convenient half bath and stairs down to the garage and unfinished basement. Enjoy two spacious bedrooms with large closets. Convenient laundry room and full Jack and Jill bath located on the bedroom level. Please note - Applicable floor plan, interior and exterior colors will vary by address. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information on this community or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/prairie-haven-townhomes