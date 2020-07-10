Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly media room

1808 South Kiowa Court Available 07/01/20 Premium 4 Bed Home in Olathe Cul-de-sac - This is a first time rental home in premium condition, Beautiful home in a quiet cul-de-sac. This 4 bedroom home has many updates and kept in excellent condition. New windows, Newer Carpet, New Privacy Fence, Newer paint inside and out. Main living area is all hardwood floors, with a nice kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Lower living room with walk out to a backyard oasis. Backyard is complete with a newly re-finished deck and with a matching playhouse. Basement is finished and wired to mount a projector for a movie theater entertainment. Located in Olathe School district, Olathe South HS, Scarborough Elementary both within walking distance. Great home looking for a great tenant.



(Fireplace is non-working)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5837951)