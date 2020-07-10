All apartments in Olathe
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

1808 South Kiowa Court

1808 South Kiowa Court · No Longer Available
Location

1808 South Kiowa Court, Olathe, KS 66062
Scarborough

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
1808 South Kiowa Court Available 07/01/20 Premium 4 Bed Home in Olathe Cul-de-sac - This is a first time rental home in premium condition, Beautiful home in a quiet cul-de-sac. This 4 bedroom home has many updates and kept in excellent condition. New windows, Newer Carpet, New Privacy Fence, Newer paint inside and out. Main living area is all hardwood floors, with a nice kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Lower living room with walk out to a backyard oasis. Backyard is complete with a newly re-finished deck and with a matching playhouse. Basement is finished and wired to mount a projector for a movie theater entertainment. Located in Olathe School district, Olathe South HS, Scarborough Elementary both within walking distance. Great home looking for a great tenant.

(Fireplace is non-working)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5837951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 South Kiowa Court have any available units?
1808 South Kiowa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 South Kiowa Court have?
Some of 1808 South Kiowa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 South Kiowa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1808 South Kiowa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 South Kiowa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 South Kiowa Court is pet friendly.
Does 1808 South Kiowa Court offer parking?
No, 1808 South Kiowa Court does not offer parking.
Does 1808 South Kiowa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 South Kiowa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 South Kiowa Court have a pool?
No, 1808 South Kiowa Court does not have a pool.
Does 1808 South Kiowa Court have accessible units?
No, 1808 South Kiowa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 South Kiowa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 South Kiowa Court does not have units with dishwashers.

