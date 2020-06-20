All apartments in Olathe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

15946 S. Skyview Lane

15946 S Skyview Ln · (913) 839-2953
Location

15946 S Skyview Ln, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15946 S. Skyview Lane · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1361 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Olathe Condo-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!!
This home is a hard to find 3 full bedroom and 3 full bath condo! Fresh paint in the master bedroom and bathroom, new updates and very clean. The living room has tall vaulted ceilings with a beautiful decorative fireplace. Open floor plan, move in ready, well-kept and in wonderful condition! Great deck off the living room to enjoy the wonderful weather! Great corner unit with tons of windows!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4649404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15946 S. Skyview Lane have any available units?
15946 S. Skyview Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15946 S. Skyview Lane have?
Some of 15946 S. Skyview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15946 S. Skyview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15946 S. Skyview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15946 S. Skyview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15946 S. Skyview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15946 S. Skyview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15946 S. Skyview Lane does offer parking.
Does 15946 S. Skyview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15946 S. Skyview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15946 S. Skyview Lane have a pool?
No, 15946 S. Skyview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15946 S. Skyview Lane have accessible units?
No, 15946 S. Skyview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15946 S. Skyview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15946 S. Skyview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
