Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

15383 S Alden St Available 10/01/19 Great Olathe family home. - Large and spacious 4 bedroom / 3 bath home in Olathe that is close to everything! Open living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. California split level plan with wide open kitchen that leads to back deck. Master suite on 3rd level. Basement has finished living room and 4th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom. Also has unfinished sub basement for even more storage!! Available October 1st. Rent is $1800 a month and deposit is $1800. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per pet per month. Sorry we do not accept section 8.



(RLNE5104514)