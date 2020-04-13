All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 15383 S Alden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
15383 S Alden St
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

15383 S Alden St

15383 South Alden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15383 South Alden Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15383 S Alden St Available 10/01/19 Great Olathe family home. - Large and spacious 4 bedroom / 3 bath home in Olathe that is close to everything! Open living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. California split level plan with wide open kitchen that leads to back deck. Master suite on 3rd level. Basement has finished living room and 4th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom. Also has unfinished sub basement for even more storage!! Available October 1st. Rent is $1800 a month and deposit is $1800. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per pet per month. Sorry we do not accept section 8.

(RLNE5104514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15383 S Alden St have any available units?
15383 S Alden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 15383 S Alden St currently offering any rent specials?
15383 S Alden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15383 S Alden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15383 S Alden St is pet friendly.
Does 15383 S Alden St offer parking?
No, 15383 S Alden St does not offer parking.
Does 15383 S Alden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15383 S Alden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15383 S Alden St have a pool?
No, 15383 S Alden St does not have a pool.
Does 15383 S Alden St have accessible units?
No, 15383 S Alden St does not have accessible units.
Does 15383 S Alden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15383 S Alden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15383 S Alden St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15383 S Alden St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City