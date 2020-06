Amenities

Another Great Listing From David And Renters Warehouse! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON. Spacious split level home located in Olathe. Beautiful screened in porch with connected deck out back. Family room in the basement and oversized fenced in backyard. To Qualify: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Application Fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.