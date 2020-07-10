All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1513 E Elizabeth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1513 E Elizabeth
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:41 PM

1513 E Elizabeth

1513 East Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1513 East Elizabeth Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Westerfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de2f04c089 ---- MOVE-SPECIAL: $500 OFF AUGUST RENT FOR LEASE BEGINNING BY AUGUST 1ST. Freshsplit-level duplex with all new interior paint, countertops, stainless steel appliances and vinyl windows.Laminate flooring in living room and new carpet in bedooms. Main level has living room and kitchen, upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath and lower level has the 3rd bedroom and garage.Full unfinished basement for lots of storage space. Level fenced back yard. Just a block from a city park with walking trails, and walking distance to elementary and middle schools! Remodel scheduled for completion by 7/23. Photos are of nearly identical home, same floorplan, a few finishes will vary slightly. AVAILABLE: July 26th LEASE TERM: Oneor more years PETS: Up to 2 considered based on breed, size and age APPLIANCES: Stainless stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator FENCED YARD Yes BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 E Elizabeth have any available units?
1513 E Elizabeth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 E Elizabeth have?
Some of 1513 E Elizabeth's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 E Elizabeth currently offering any rent specials?
1513 E Elizabeth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 E Elizabeth pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 E Elizabeth is pet friendly.
Does 1513 E Elizabeth offer parking?
Yes, 1513 E Elizabeth offers parking.
Does 1513 E Elizabeth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 E Elizabeth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 E Elizabeth have a pool?
No, 1513 E Elizabeth does not have a pool.
Does 1513 E Elizabeth have accessible units?
No, 1513 E Elizabeth does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 E Elizabeth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 E Elizabeth has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City