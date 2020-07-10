1513 E Elizabeth

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de2f04c089 ---- MOVE-SPECIAL: $500 OFF AUGUST RENT FOR LEASE BEGINNING BY AUGUST 1ST. Freshsplit-level duplex with all new interior paint, countertops, stainless steel appliances and vinyl windows.Laminate flooring in living room and new carpet in bedooms. Main level has living room and kitchen, upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath and lower level has the 3rd bedroom and garage.Full unfinished basement for lots of storage space. Level fenced back yard. Just a block from a city park with walking trails, and walking distance to elementary and middle schools! Remodel scheduled for completion by 7/23. Photos are of nearly identical home, same floorplan, a few finishes will vary slightly. AVAILABLE: July 26th LEASE TERM: Oneor more years PETS: Up to 2 considered based on breed, size and age APPLIANCES: Stainless stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator FENCED YARD Yes BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable