1509 E 123rd Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 bedroom duplex in Olathe - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Olathe near 119th and Ridgeview. Approximately 1700 sq ft of living space. Partially finished sub basement can be used as an office or second living room. Entire home was just painted. All updated fixtures and colors. Large partially fenced backyard. One car garage with opener. Home is available for move in April 1. Rent is $1510 with a $1510 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo per pet in rent. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.



(RLNE5668584)