Olathe, KS
1509 E 123rd Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

1509 E 123rd Street

1509 East 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Olathe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1509 East 123rd Street, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 bedroom duplex in Olathe - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Olathe near 119th and Ridgeview. Approximately 1700 sq ft of living space. Partially finished sub basement can be used as an office or second living room. Entire home was just painted. All updated fixtures and colors. Large partially fenced backyard. One car garage with opener. Home is available for move in April 1. Rent is $1510 with a $1510 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo per pet in rent. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.

(RLNE5668584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 E 123rd Street have any available units?
1509 E 123rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1509 E 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 E 123rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 E 123rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 E 123rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1509 E 123rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1509 E 123rd Street offers parking.
Does 1509 E 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 E 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 E 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 1509 E 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 E 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 E 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 E 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 E 123rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 E 123rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 E 123rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

