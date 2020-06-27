All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 14410 South Quivira Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
14410 South Quivira Road
Last updated September 26 2019 at 6:14 PM

14410 South Quivira Road

14410 Quivira Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14410 Quivira Road, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious ranch in park-like setting. Modern amenities and improvements galore. Upgraded appliances, granite, flooring, paint & carpet. Expansive basement has LOTS of room for storage and entertaining. 2 car garage, circle drive; great location off 143rd and Quivira. Basement Carpet is being replaced.Up to 2 pets negotiable with owner approval (pet deposit and monthly pet fee apply)

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14410 South Quivira Road have any available units?
14410 South Quivira Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14410 South Quivira Road have?
Some of 14410 South Quivira Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14410 South Quivira Road currently offering any rent specials?
14410 South Quivira Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14410 South Quivira Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14410 South Quivira Road is pet friendly.
Does 14410 South Quivira Road offer parking?
Yes, 14410 South Quivira Road offers parking.
Does 14410 South Quivira Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14410 South Quivira Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14410 South Quivira Road have a pool?
No, 14410 South Quivira Road does not have a pool.
Does 14410 South Quivira Road have accessible units?
No, 14410 South Quivira Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14410 South Quivira Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14410 South Quivira Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City