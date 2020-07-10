All apartments in Olathe
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:12 PM

1425 East Mart-Way Circle

1425 East Mart-Way Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1425 East Mart-Way Circle, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great space in this updated townhome! Main floor master bedroom! Second bedroom located upstairs with large bonus loft area and full bath. Bamboo look flooring, tile and carpeted flooring. Bathrooms have been updated. Nice fenced backyard space for entertaining. Washer and dryer hookups located in laundry room on main level. 2 car garage with separate storage room. 3rd non-conforming bedroom located off the garage with full bathroom. Walk to award-winning Olathe schools! Sorry, no cats. Up to 2 dogs negotiable with owner approval (pet deposits and monthly fee apply)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 East Mart-Way Circle have any available units?
1425 East Mart-Way Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 East Mart-Way Circle have?
Some of 1425 East Mart-Way Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 East Mart-Way Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1425 East Mart-Way Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 East Mart-Way Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 East Mart-Way Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1425 East Mart-Way Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1425 East Mart-Way Circle offers parking.
Does 1425 East Mart-Way Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 East Mart-Way Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 East Mart-Way Circle have a pool?
No, 1425 East Mart-Way Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1425 East Mart-Way Circle have accessible units?
No, 1425 East Mart-Way Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 East Mart-Way Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 East Mart-Way Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

