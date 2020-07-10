1425 East Mart-Way Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great space in this updated townhome! Main floor master bedroom! Second bedroom located upstairs with large bonus loft area and full bath. Bamboo look flooring, tile and carpeted flooring. Bathrooms have been updated. Nice fenced backyard space for entertaining. Washer and dryer hookups located in laundry room on main level. 2 car garage with separate storage room. 3rd non-conforming bedroom located off the garage with full bathroom. Walk to award-winning Olathe schools! Sorry, no cats. Up to 2 dogs negotiable with owner approval (pet deposits and monthly fee apply)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.