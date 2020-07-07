All apartments in Olathe
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

1420 E Penrose Lane

1420 East Penrose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1420 East Penrose Lane, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1420 E Penrose Lane Available 06/01/20 Olathe Duplex - 3 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 Bathroom 1350 sq ft duplex for rent in Olathe near 143rd and Ridgeview. Traditional 2 story with an unfinished basement forstorage or play area. Property sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Large fenced back yard with patio. Rent is $1450/mo with a $1450 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent. Home is available 6/1/2020. Sorry, we cannot accept Section 8. Prospective tenants should have no evictions in the past 3 years. To schedule a showing please TEXT 913-269-6723 for more information.

(RLNE5716503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 E Penrose Lane have any available units?
1420 E Penrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1420 E Penrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E Penrose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E Penrose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 E Penrose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1420 E Penrose Lane offer parking?
No, 1420 E Penrose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1420 E Penrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 E Penrose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E Penrose Lane have a pool?
No, 1420 E Penrose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E Penrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 1420 E Penrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E Penrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 E Penrose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 E Penrose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 E Penrose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

