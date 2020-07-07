Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1420 E Penrose Lane Available 06/01/20 Olathe Duplex - 3 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 Bathroom 1350 sq ft duplex for rent in Olathe near 143rd and Ridgeview. Traditional 2 story with an unfinished basement forstorage or play area. Property sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Large fenced back yard with patio. Rent is $1450/mo with a $1450 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent. Home is available 6/1/2020. Sorry, we cannot accept Section 8. Prospective tenants should have no evictions in the past 3 years. To schedule a showing please TEXT 913-269-6723 for more information.



(RLNE5716503)