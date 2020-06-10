1336 North Mart-way Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spic and Span. This home has it all. You will love the cheery living room with fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and sliding door to large deck. The master bedroom has double closets and great access to upper bathroom. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share first floor hall bath. The garage level features a 2nd finished family room/game room/office/gym. You will find plenty of storage here with an additional unfinished subbasement and quick access to highways, shopping, and schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.